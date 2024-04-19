Formalin In Fish: Gauhati HC Seeks Fresh Test Reports From Assam Govt

In a significant development in the Formalin in fish case, the Gauhati High Court on Friday directed the Assam government to file a report of the findings of tests conducted on fish samples as per previous directions of the court in January this year.
The matter pertains to the detection of Formalin in imported fish (chalani) samples, which is used as a disinfectant in industries, a preservative in some food products, and funeral homes. A PIL was filed last year with the Gauhati High Court requesting a ban on the sale of imported fish containing Formalin.
According to reports, the Gauhati High Court asked the state government to submit a report with the detailed findings of the sample tests done according to a January 20 SOP. The court directed all parties involved in the case including the fisheries and food safety departments of the Assam government to file the relevant information withing three weeks.
The court asked for the findings of the tests done in the last two-three months of chalani fish samples, posting the matter for another hearing on May 13.
Earlier in May last year, as many as 10 samples tested positive out of a total of 86 taken for testing the presence of Formalin, the fisheries department of the Government of Assam declared.
Addressing a press conference, the fisheries department noted that 86 fish samples were taken from every district of the state and tested for the presence of poisonous formalin in imported fish.
A spokesperson of the department said, “We will take legal action in those districts where the fish samples tested positive for formalin. The process in that regard has already started. If found guilty, they stand to face five years in jail.”
Last time out, not a single sample taken from Guwahati tested positive for the presence of Formalin. The official informed that a total of eight samples of fish had been taken for testing from across Guwahati, none of which were found to have Formalin.
The official further said that the consumption of Formalin along with the fish can lead to cancer. In order to bring down the practice of adding Formalin to fish imported into Assam from outside, quick detection will be facilitated with the department supplying testing kits to every district.
Based on the testing of fish samples, the department will carry out operations in the districts where samples return positive results for the presence of Formalin, the official mentioned.
In addition, shedding further light on the fish samples that tested positive for formalin, the department said a Chanda fish sample from Dhemaji, Rohu and Pankaj fish samples from Barpeta, Rohu, and Chanda fish samples from Nagaon and a fish each from Bijni, Darrang, Dhubri, and Bongaigaon tested for the presence of formalin.