Former Banker and Philanthropist Harihar Talukdar Passes Away

Harihar Talukdar, former Managing Director of the Industrial Co-Operative Bank Limited and Union Co-Operative Bank Limited passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering from a brief illness for a few days.
He breathed his last at 6:30 am today at a private hospital in Guwahati.
Talukdar, who was a leading figure in urban cooperative banking of Northeast India served NAFCUB Assam as its Secretary. He had been associated with Guwahati Public School since its establishment and was serving as the President of the Board of Governors till his demise.
Hailing from Pathshala town in western Assam, Talukdar joined the profession during his college days and completed his post graduation in Commerce. A man of energy, commitment and dedication to his duty, Talukdar had an eventful professional life.
He left behind his wife Chikimiki Talukdar (a poet and senior BJP leader who served Assam State Commission for Women as its chairperson), daughter Meghna Hazarika (councillor cum MIC member of GMC), son Luit Talukdar (an APS officer), son-in-law Saurav Hazarika, a businessman, daughter in law Pallabi Kalita, a bank official, three granddaughters with others. His last rites were performed at Navagraha crematorium in Silpukhuri locality in the presence of a host of close relatives and well wishers.