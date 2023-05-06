Fugitive Doc Sangeeta Dutta Asked Her Maid To Tie Minor Girl Up in Terrace!

In the latest update to the child abuse case in Guwahati, the arrested housemaid on Saturday during a police interrogation revealed that fugitive doctor Sangeeta Dutta had asked her to tie the minor girl for being disobedient and naughty.
The house maid identified as Lakshmi Rai has only followed the fugitive doctor Sangeeta Dutta's instructions, said a police source today.
Hours before, the Guwahati police have conducted a search operation at the residence of Doctor Waliul Islam (Rama Enclave) who is the key accused in the child abuse case.
A team of police led by senior police officials went to Islam’s building in Guwahati.
The Paltan Bazar police will then produce him before the court for a police remand.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Child Protection Commission filed a complaint against the doctor couple in connection with the minor abuse case in Assam's Guwahati.
According to the commission, the couple is suspected have illegally adopted the children.
The Guwahati Police are also investigating the case and have directed the accused duo to provide documents proving their legality.
It is noteworthy that accused Dr Waliul Islam has been accused of child abuse in the past as well. In 2017, he had appeared before the Child Protection Commission in a similar case where the commission ruled against him.
Additionally, another complaint was made against Waliul previously for physically and mentally torturing his former wife and his child.
Waliul Islam and his caretaker were arrested on Saturday morning. However, Waliul’s wife Sangeeta Dutta, who is also accused in the case, is currently on the run.
Earlier on Friday night, Sangeeta came live on her facebook and claimed that each and every allegation on the couple is false and people are trying to frame both of them.