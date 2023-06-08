Ganeshguri Accident: A Stark Reminder To Wear Protective Helmets

Now, the CCTV footage of the accident has emerged where the two-wheeler can be seen losing control and tripping over an open dug-out after which the school bus ran over it. The girl’s life possibly could have been saved had she worn a protective helmet, however, her head was crushed as she came under the bus.

Initially, the fault seemed to be on the part of the school bus but there are many factors that have contributed to the mishap, including ofcourse, the non-wearing of helmets.