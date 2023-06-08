Ganeshguri Accident: Kamrup (M) Admin Calls Urgent Meeting With JICA, Transport Dept

Following the accident in Guwahati's Ganeshguri area that claimed the life of a student, an urgent meeting was called at the office of Kamrup (Metro) District Administration on Thursday.
Contractors of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), officials of transport department and traffic police attended the meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha.
The administration issued instructions and initiated action against erring agency.
Meanwhile, the transport department officials reached the spot and inspected the accident site in Ganeshguri.
The officials said, “The cause of the accident is due to the potholes dug by JICA, forming a small sand dune on the road.”
Further details will be released to the media once the investigation is completed, they informed.
A few minutes after the accident, the District Administration reached the accident spot to barricade the dug-out hole on the pathway, which many believe is one of the main contributors to the mishap.
The workers of district administration were seen barricading the dug-out hole which was done for the installation of a water pipeline by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
At the time of the accident, there was no barricade around the hole, making the already congested road more cram-full. Angry locals highlighted the presence of the dug-up pathway in the area as a contributing factor to the mishap, besides the bus's high speed.
Earlier today, a student of class 11 was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area.
The incident took place when the girl was on her way towards her school with her elder sister. Sources said that a speeding school bus collided with the scooter they were riding in, before fleeing from the spot.
While the minor girl was killed on the spot, her sister sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.
The deceased student has been identified as one Priya Kumari, a class 11 student of Little Flower School in city's Hatigaon area.
Following the incident, Basistha police were able to seize the school bus and arrest the driver along with the handyman. The school bus bearing registration number ‘AS-01-PC-7411’ belongs to Royal Global School located in Lokhra.
The driver of the bus has been identified as one Bipul Boro.