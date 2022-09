The Railway Government Police (GRP) have seized huge amount of ganja weighing 10kg at Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday.

According to sources, GRP seized ganja from Rajdhani Express and arrested peddler, identified as Prakash Singh.

Singh was smuggling the ganja from Diphu to Bihar via Guwahati.

Earlier on Tuesday, the GRP seized ganja from Champak Kranti Express and one peddler, identified as Raju Kumar was arrested.