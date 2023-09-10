Gauhati Commerce College 62nd Foundation Day: Guv Presents Awards To 6 Students

As many as six meritorious students of Gauhati Commerce College were presented with the Governor's Excellence Award during the 62nd Foundation Day of the College in Guwahati on Sunday.
Several events were planned throughout the day on the occasion in one of the premier institutes for commerce in the region. The celebrations were kicked off with the hoisting of the national flag at 9:45 am by Principal Dr Homeswar Kalita. Dr Amarendra Talukdar, vice principal, then paid respects to the martyrs. This was followed by Advocate Sanjeev Lahkar, who paid respects to the shrine of founding Principal Dr Bhagwan Chandra Lahkar.
An open session began from 10 am during which Dr Rati Kanta Pathak spoke about the history of the institute. At around 12 noon, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria graced the event with his presence. He inaugurated a pavilion built in the name of former Professor of the College, Late Nirupama Phukan which was built at a cost of Rs 6 lakhs borne by the family of the late professor.
The Governor then attended the second open session which began at the Dr Bhagwan Chandra Lahkar auditorium which he addressed from the dias. He also presented the awards to the toppers in the final exams from every department of the college.
Those who received the awards were:
The award included a Gamosa, Governor's Medal, Appreciation Letter, and Rs 6,000 cash reward. After presenting the awards, the Governor mentioned that such awards should also go to the teachers who take their time to shape young minds. He also urged other students to take inspiration from the ones who received the awards and try to achieve the highest ranks possible in their education and their lives.
Meanwhile, during the open session, a fifth semester student, Manab Das made a live painting of the Governor and presented it to him on the stage. To this, an amazed Governor handed him his own Gamusa.