Gauhati HC Issues Contempt Notice to Bar Association President

The Gauhati High Court has issued a contempt notice to Kamal Nayan Chowdhury, President of the Bar Association, in connection with a matter related to the transfer of the court. The notice was issued for contempt of court after Chowdhury failed to comply with court orders regarding the relocation issue.

Advertisment

On Monday, Kamal Nayan Chowdhury filed an appeal seeking to withdraw the notice, and the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case. The matter was discussed in a hearing before Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjeev Mehta.

During the hearing, Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Chowdhury, presented arguments, while Senior Advocate Devajit Saikia represented the Assam Government. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also participated in the proceedings.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for May 14 to further deliberate on the case.