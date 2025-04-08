Gauhati HC Overturns Govt’s Move to Abolish Compassionate Appointments

The Gauhati High Court has ruled against the Assam government’s decision to abolish 25,000 compassionate appointment posts, directing authorities to ensure rightful appointments based on eligibility criteria. The verdict comes in response to a writ petition filed by affected individuals challenging the government’s move.

The court’s ruling mandates that family members of government employees who passed away before 2017 must be considered for compassionate appointments based on their qualifications. The verdict is expected to bring relief to numerous families awaiting appointments under the scheme.

A total of 86 petitioners, who had approached the High Court, have now been directed to be appointed under the compassionate appointment scheme. The court has further instructed the government to complete the recruitment process within six months.

The legal battle began after the Assam government, through an office memorandum issued on September 18 of the previous year, had put a halt to compassionate appointments, citing administrative and policy reasons. This decision faced widespread criticism, leading to the legal challenge in the High Court.