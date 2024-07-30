Gauhati High Court has sought the response of Assam government, state police and directorate of agriculture over the auction of areca nuts
Gauhati HC Seeks Govt, Police's Response Over Supari Auction

The court sought the responses within the next four weeks.

The Gauhati High Court hearing a PIL against the auction of seized areca nuts (supari), sought responses from the Assam government, state police and the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday.

Hearing a PIL filed by Sujit Kumar Chanda, the high court issued notices to the state government, the director general of Assam Police, Cachar district superintendent of police, and the secretary of the Directorate of Agriculture.

Notably, the matter pertains to Cachar Police's seizure of 2,53,900 kilograms of areca nuts which it notified for public auction on July 12. The date of the auction was set as July 26.

Meanwhile, the tender released by the Assam Police for the auction stated that the areca nuts are injurious to health. Additionally, the auction will only be open to entities and not to individuals, the criteria mentioned.

