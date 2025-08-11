Gauhati HC Stays Evictions in City's Forest Areas Until August 19

The Gauhati High Court has once again issued a stay on an order by the Assam Government for eviction drives in the hills of Guwahati city. As per reports, the administration is prohibited from carrying out any eviction operations in any forest area until August 19.

This order has been passed since the exact nature of the areas slated for eviction, whether they fall under forest land or revenue land, is still unclear. On Monday, the court observed that the government had not provided complete information regarding this matter in the affidavit submitted.

Due to the lack of clarity and incomplete disclosure, the court has scheduled the next hearing of the case on August 19. Until then, no eviction activities are allowed in the hill areas.

The state government had earlier issued eviction notices for settlements located within the Fatasil reserved forest, which led around 300 families to approach the Gauhati High Court opposing the eviction.

The court’s decision temporarily protects these families from eviction while it examines the details of the case.

