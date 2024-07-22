Gauhati HC Summons Karimganj BJP MP Over Rigged Election Claims

In a major development, the Gauhati High Court has issued summons to the respondents in an election petition filed by Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, challenging the results of the 2024 General Elections for the Karimganj constituency. The petition was heard today by Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi.
In the recent elections, BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah was declared the winner with a narrow margin of 1.6% of the votes over Choudhury. Alleging widespread electoral malpractices, including rigging, booth capturing, voter intimidation, and bribery, Choudhury is seeking to have the election results declared null and void.
Choudhury's legal team, led by Senior Advocate Gautam Choudhury, has submitted detailed complaints to the Election Commission of India (ECI) during polling day, flagging instances of rigging and booth capturing at 20 polling stations. Additionally, a complaint was lodged detailing corrupt practices at 31 specific polling stations. The petition highlights alleged booth capturing across 47 stations, surpassing the margin between the two candidates.
The petition also questions the integrity of the voting process, citing discrepancies in the reported voter turnout. While the ECI reported a total of 11,43,796 votes, including postal ballots, the counting revealed 11,47,607 votes, resulting in an unexplained excess of 3,811 votes.
During today’s hearing, Senior Counsel KP Pathak, along with a team of legal experts, represented the petitioner. The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for August 19, 2024, emphasizing the need for a timely resolution of the matter. The petition was filed through Advocate M. Dutta, AM Ahmed, MK Hussain, and Delhi-based Advocate Dayaar Singla.