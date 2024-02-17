Gauhati High Court Grants Bail to APSC Scam Accused Rakesh Das

The Gauhati High Court in January this year accepted the bail plea of one of the accused in the recruitment scam. As per initial reports, the high court accepted the bail plea of Shahjahan Sarkar, one of the accused gazetted officials who came under the scanner as the Assam government intensified its stance against the accused.

According to the information received, due to technical mistakes in the argument put forward by the representatives of the government in the court, the court had to grant bail to Sarkar.

The investigating teams could not produce the case diary before the court which led to the court accepting the bail plea.