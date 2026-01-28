Gauhati High Court Orders Stay on Eviction Drive at Nellie Tribal Block

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday stayed the eviction drive proposed at the tribal block in Nellie, Morigaon district of Assam, and directed the authorities to conduct individual hearings for all persons served with eviction notices.

The court instructed the district administration to verify documents on a case-by-case basis and hold personal hearings with each affected individual. It made it clear that no eviction action can be carried out until the completion of these hearings and the issuance of a reasoned and unambiguous order. Until then, eviction proceedings in the area will remain suspended for the concerned residents.

Earlier Interventions

Notably, in earlier interventions, the High Court noted in October 2025, it had quashed eviction notices issued by the Forest Department targeting families in the Nellie region, including villages such as Katahbari, Kalapani and Maligaon. Those notices had threatened the displacement of nearly 1,000 families who have been residing in the area for several decades.

In its earlier judgment, the court had underscored that any eviction must strictly adhere to due judicial process and warned officials of stringent action in the event of violations. A key concern highlighted by the court was the state government’s failure to clearly establish whether the land in question was classified as forest land or revenue land.

Before finally setting aside the eviction notices, the High Court had repeatedly intervened to prevent forced displacement, including granting interim stays—one of which remained in force until August 19, 2025—while the legal status of the land was under judicial scrutiny.