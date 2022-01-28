Gauhati University Postpones PG & Int. M. Com Exams

The Gauhati University has postponed all Post Graduate (PG) Odd Semester examination and Integrated M. Com exams indefinitely following a massive protest by the students’ of the university on Friday at the campus.

A notice issued by the university said that the rescheduled dates of the examinations will be published later on.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from January 29 for which students were seen protesting today.

The students expressed unhappiness regarding the conducting of examination.

According to the students, it has only been three months that the classes have resumed and it is too early to conduct the examination as the syllabus remains incomplete and COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the departments.

Following the protest, the university authority has decided to postpone the examination until further notice.