Gauhati University's Ankuran Dutta Takes Over Prestigious Role In Sri Lanka

Prof. Ankuran Dutta served as the HoD of the Communication and Journalism Department of Gauhati University from 2016.
The former Head of the Department (HoD) at the Department of Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University, Dr. Ankuran Dutta took over the role of First Secretary at Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Indian Council of Cultural Relations in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

This was informed via the Department’s social media handle on Tuesday. He will work under the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

It may be noted that prior to this, renowned writer Arup Kumar Dutta had served as Central Director in Indonesia under the Indian Council of Cultural Relations.

With this, Ankuran Dutta will become the second person from Assam to hold the position for the Indian Council of Cultural Relations in a foreign country.

