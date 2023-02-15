Geetanagar OC Assault Case: Departmental Inquiry Announced

A departmental inquiry has been announced on Wednesday in connection to the assaulting incident of Office-in-Charge of Guwahati’s Geetanagar Police Station.

The investigation will be done the State Police Accountability Commission on two constables and a trainer.

The accused were identified as Jintu Deka, Rohan Moran and Bikramjit Barman.

The Geetanagar Police will also investigate the matter.

Last Sunday evening, three police personnel were arrested for allegedly assaulting the Officer in-Charge of the police station.

The incident was reported from Zoo road area.

The constables were undergoing training in the 15th IRBN.

Following the incident, the trio was taken into custody for further legal proceedings.