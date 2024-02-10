Ghana National Arrested In Guwahati For Overstaying Visa By 5 Years

A foreign national was arrested in Guwahati by Dispur Police on Saturday for allegations of overstaying a visa by over five years.
The foreigner, who arrived in Guwahati years ago, had not returned even after the expiry of visa, reports claimed.
The reports also claimed that the foreign national's visa had expired in 2018 itself, however, he had been overstaying for over five years.
The accused foreigner was identified as a originally from African nation Ghana. He was questioned by the police over his intentions behind illegally staying in the country even after the expiry of his visa.
A probe was initiated and the matter is being looked into.