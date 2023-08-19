Girijananda Chowdhury Univ Offers 50% Fee Waiver to Students from Conflict-Hit Manipur

Girijananda Chowdhury University in Guwahati has unveiled a groundbreaking opportunity for students hailing from violence-hit areas in Manipur by extending a substantial 50 percent fee waiver to deserving candidates timing to open doors to quality education for those who have faced adversities owing to ongoing conflict situation in the northeastern state, reports emerged on Saturday.
The university informed that prospective students can explore their passions and career aspirations in various fields including the following:
Social Sciences: Sociology, History, Psychology, Political Economics, English, Mathematics
Natural Sciences: Mathematics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Physics, Psychology, Economics
Engineering: Electrical, Electronics and Communication, Mechanical
Prospective students keen on availing this exceptional opportunity can find comprehensive information and the application process on the official website of Girijananda Chowdhury University: https://gcuniversity.ac.in.
Girijananda Chowdhury University's proactive step to support deserving students from conflict-affected zones in Manipur has already garnered significant attention and appreciation. It is poised to be a transformative turning point in the lives of many young individuals seeking higher education, providing them with a chance to overcome adversity and build a brighter future. This initiative is a testament to the power of education as a catalyst for positive change, even in the most challenging of circumstances.