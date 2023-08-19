Girijananda Chowdhury Univ Offers 50% Fee Waiver to Students from Conflict-Hit Manipur

Girijananda Chowdhury University's proactive step to support deserving students from conflict-affected zones in Manipur has already garnered significant attention and appreciation. It is poised to be a transformative turning point in the lives of many young individuals seeking higher education, providing them with a chance to overcome adversity and build a brighter future. This initiative is a testament to the power of education as a catalyst for positive change, even in the most challenging of circumstances.