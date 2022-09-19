Assam: Bills Passed To Introduce 3 New Universities

The number of universities in Assam went up after the addition of three new universities on Monday.
During the ongoing autumn session of the Assam Assembly, three separate bills were passed to recognize these universities.
The new universities are Girijananda Choudhury University, Auniati University and Pragjyotishpur University.
With the new additions, the total number of universities in Assam now stands at 25.
Among them, two are central universities – Tezpur University in Tezpur and Assam University in Silchar.
In addition, Assam has 14 state universities. They are Gauhati University in Guwahati, Dibrugarh University in Dibrugarh, K.K. Handique State Open University, Kumar Bhaskar Barman University, Assam Women University, Cotton University, Bhattadev University, Madhabdev University, Rabindranath Tagore University, Majuli University of Culture, Birangana Sati Sadhini Rajyik Viswavidyalaya, Assam Science and Technology University, The Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Co-operative Management and Bodoland University in Kokrajhar.
Moreover, the state also has a total of six private universities, namely, Don Bosco University, Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Viswavidyalaya, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Viswavidyalaya, Royal Global University, Kaziranga University and Down Town University.