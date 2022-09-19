Assam: Bills Passed To Introduce 3 New Universities

The number of universities in Assam went up after the addition of three new universities on Monday.

During the ongoing autumn session of the Assam Assembly, three separate bills were passed to recognize these universities.

The new universities are Girijananda Choudhury University, Auniati University and Pragjyotishpur University.

With the new additions, the total number of universities in Assam now stands at 25.

Among them, two are central universities – Tezpur University in Tezpur and Assam University in Silchar.