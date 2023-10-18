GMC Evicts Footpath Traders in Fancy Bazar Ahead of Durga Puja

Amid the rush for shopping ahead of Durga Puja celebrations, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the city police carried out an eviction drive in the shopping hub of the city, Fancy Bazar, on Wednesday to remove the small traders who were trading on footpaths.
According to sources, the eviction drive was carried out this afternoon at Fancy Bazar to evict the traders who were selling clothes, fruits and other items on the footpath.
The eviction drive created chaos in the area between the GMC officials and the small traders escalating to manhandling, sources said.
It is further learned the municipality will carry out eviction drives in several parts of the city.
It may be mentioned that Durga Puja celebrations will start from October 21 to 24. This year GMC announced a 'Swachh' competition among the Durga Puja committees in the city. The winners will be announced on October 28 and 29.
As per this competition, the Durga Puja committees will have to maintain cleanliness in the puja mandaps. They will have to impose a ban on the use of plastics in the mandaps, sources informed.