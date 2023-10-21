GMC Forms Committees for Swachh Durga Puja Pandal Contest

In view of the Swachh Durga Puja Pandal initiative, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday formed six committees for assessment of the pandals under their respective jurisdiction.
“In view of the Swachh Durga Puja Pandal Initiative, the following committees are hereby notified for assessment of the Pandals according to the questionnaire given at Annexure-I. The committees will visit the respective jurisdiction pandals and accord necessary marks for the competition,” the order reads.
The following are the committees formed to assess six zones:
Manash Jyoti Malakar, ACS, Assistant Commissioner
Dipak Talukdar, Executive Engineer, Div I
Madan Das, Zonal DC, West Zone
Dhiraj Patel, JTO, Div I
Deepjyoti Talukdar, SI, Div I
Avinash Paul, ACS, Municipal Secretary
Bubul Borah, Executive Engineer, Div II
Dwigen Patowary, Zonal DC, South Zone
Bubul Boro, JTO, Div II
Angshuman Kalita, SI, Div II
Dipak Sarma, Executive Engineer, Div III
Girin Deka, Zonal DC, East Zone
JP Mahanta, JE, Div III
Harish Battacharya, SI, Div III
Suhel Yasir, ACS, Assistant Commissioner
Bandana Ozah, Executive Engineer, Div IV
Ramen Talukdar, Zonal DC, Central Zone
Madhurjya Pathak, JE, Div IV
Sanjay Malakar, SI, Div IV
Ambarish Borah, ACS, Assistant Commissioner
Hiranya Kumar Hazarika, Executive Engineer, Div V
Bhuchitra Mazumdar, Zonal DC, Dispur
Saheen Sara Begum, JTO, Div V
Abul Hassan, SI, Div V
Trishanu Bipur Borah, ACS, Assistant Commissioner
Pankaj Choudhury, Executive Engineer, Div VI
Nirmali Bora, Zonal DC, Lokhra Zone
Lakheswar Nath, JTO, Div VI
Bhaskarjyoti Dutta, SI, Div VI
“The committees will maintain the respective evaluation sheet and submit it to Additional Commissioner, GMC, Mriganka Choudhury, ACS, Additional Commissioner, GMC will be the final judge in case of any tie. He’ll also be the first appellate authority in case of any dispute,” the order added.