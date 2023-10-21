Guwahati News

GMC Forms Committees for Swachh Durga Puja Pandal Contest

GMC formed six committees for assessment of the pandals under their respective jurisdiction.
GMC Forms Committees for Swachh Durga Puja Pandal Contest
GMC Forms Committees for Swachh Durga Puja Pandal Contest
Pratidin Time

In view of the Swachh Durga Puja Pandal initiative, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday formed six committees for assessment of the pandals under their respective jurisdiction.

“In view of the Swachh Durga Puja Pandal Initiative, the following committees are hereby notified for assessment of the Pandals according to the questionnaire given at Annexure-I. The committees will visit the respective jurisdiction pandals and accord necessary marks for the competition,” the order reads.

The following are the committees formed to assess six zones:

Division-I

Manash Jyoti Malakar, ACS, Assistant Commissioner

Dipak Talukdar, Executive Engineer, Div I

Madan Das, Zonal DC, West Zone

Dhiraj Patel, JTO, Div I

Deepjyoti Talukdar, SI, Div I

Division- II

Avinash Paul, ACS, Municipal Secretary

Bubul Borah, Executive Engineer, Div II

Dwigen Patowary, Zonal DC, South Zone

Bubul Boro, JTO, Div II

Angshuman Kalita, SI, Div II

Division-III

Manash Jyoti Malakar, ACS, Assistant Commissioner

Dipak Sarma, Executive Engineer, Div III

Girin Deka, Zonal DC, East Zone

JP Mahanta, JE, Div III

Harish Battacharya, SI, Div III

Division- IV

Suhel Yasir, ACS, Assistant Commissioner

Bandana Ozah, Executive Engineer, Div IV

Ramen Talukdar, Zonal DC, Central Zone

Madhurjya Pathak, JE, Div IV

Sanjay Malakar, SI, Div IV

Division- V

Ambarish Borah, ACS, Assistant Commissioner

Hiranya Kumar Hazarika, Executive Engineer, Div V

Bhuchitra Mazumdar, Zonal DC, Dispur

Saheen Sara Begum, JTO, Div V

Abul Hassan, SI, Div V

Division- VI

Trishanu Bipur Borah, ACS, Assistant Commissioner

Pankaj Choudhury, Executive Engineer, Div VI

Nirmali Bora, Zonal DC, Lokhra Zone

Lakheswar Nath, JTO, Div VI

Bhaskarjyoti Dutta, SI, Div VI

“The committees will maintain the respective evaluation sheet and submit it to Additional Commissioner, GMC, Mriganka Choudhury, ACS, Additional Commissioner, GMC will be the final judge in case of any tie. He’ll also be the first appellate authority in case of any dispute,” the order added.

GMC Forms Committees for Swachh Durga Puja Pandal Contest
Not Best Idol, Pandal, But ‘Swachh’ Contest Announced for Guwahati Durga Puja Committees
Durga Puja

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/gmc-forms-committees-swachh-durga-puja-pandal-contest
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com