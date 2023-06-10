GMC Issues Guidelines for Parking Lessees, to Take Action against Violators

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Saturday issued guidelines for the parking lessees after noticing that many of them had failed to display the notified parking rates.
The corporation has directed all the concerned lessees to display the notified parking rates at their respective parking slots and failure to do so might result in disciplinary action against the violators.
“It is hereby informed to all the concerned Lessees under GMC that it has been observed that many of the parking lessees have failed to display the notified parking rates at their respective parking slots, which is a violators of the terms & condition no. 16 mentioned in the Order granting lease of parking place,” the notice reads.
“Therefore, in the interest of public place service and for better transparency, it is hereby directed to all the concerned lessees to display the notified parking rates, as mentioned in the point no.1 & 16 of the Terms & Conditions mentioned in the order, at their respective parking slots otherwise disciplinary action will be taken against them as per relevant norms immediately. Furthermore, several allegations have also been received regarding non-issue of receipts by the fees collectors engaged by the Lessees, which is also a violation of the terms & Conditions. Therefore, all the Lessees are hereby directed to ensure that proper receipts are issued by their respected parking fees collector,” it added.