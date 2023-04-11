Assam: Two Held For Posing as Parking Fee Collectors In Lakhimpur

The locals nabbed two fraudsters posing as an official of the Lakhimpur Municipal Corporation in Assam, reports emerged on Tuesday.

According to sources, the two fraudsters were collecting parking fees by providing fake receipts with the Lakhimpur Municipal Corporation label on top.

The accused have been identified as Bhaskar Nath and Atul Rajkhowa.

The locals nabbed the two fraudsters and handed over to the municipal corporation.

It is established that Bhaskar and Atul used to collect parking fees from goods-carrying trucks.

In January this year, Chandmari Police arrested a person for allegedly running a hoax travel agency defrauding customers in Guwahati.

Officials informed that the accused had been running a travel agency named ‘Visa Service and Discovery Tours and Travels’ in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area.

He was identified by the police as Angshuman Pal. According to officials, Pal had cheated a customer who was looking to travel to the United Kingdom.

The victim was defrauded of Rs 1.8 lakhs in the name of Visa and flight ticket bookings by the accused. The victim had submitted the amount on January 1, however, after no further communication, he got suspicious.

After realising about the fraud, the victim had lodged a complaint at the Chandmari Police Station, based on which the police acted to apprehend the fraudster.

Following the arrest of Pal, it came to the fore that he had carried out similar frauds with other victims in the past as well.