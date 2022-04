The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made a debut in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) election by winning in Ward No 42.

AAP candidate Masuma Begum won from Ward No 42 which covers the areas of Barsajai, Hatigaon, Notboma and Embankment Road.

The counting for the GMC polls is underway at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre and BJP and its ally AGP has won almost all the wards except for AJP which won one Ward- Ward No 1.

