GMC Polls: Election Commission Revises Polling & Counting Dates

The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) has rescheduled the dates for Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections. The election was earlier scheduled on April 19 and the counting of votes was scheduled on April 21.

The Election Commission has now rescheduled the dates of polling and counting of votes. The polling will be held on April 22 and the counting of votes will take place on April 24.

The ruling BJP and other parties opposed the dates of GMC elections earlier announced by the Election Commission and therefore urged the commission to postpone the dates of polling and counting as the earlier dates falls within 7 days period of Bohag Bihu.

The Election Commission, having considered the Bohag Bihu being the main festival of the state and the date falls under the stipulated days of Bihu, revises the date of polling and counting of GMC elections.

There are a total of 7 lakh 96 thousand 829 voters out of which 3 lakh 96 thousand 891 are male voters while 3 lakh 99 thousand 911 are female voters. The numbers of transgender voters are 27. There will be 789 polling stations.

