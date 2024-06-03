GMCH Doctor Files FIR Against Husband for Bigamy and Dowry Harassment

The situation took a further distressing turn when Dr. Barman discovered that Dr. Nath married another woman namely Rimpy Barua, daughter of Late Deepak Barua of Digboi on May 24, 2024, while their divorce case is still pending.

The marriage was allegedly solemnized at Sankat Mochan Sewa Ashram in Amingaon, Kamrup, with Ms. Barua fully aware of Dr. Nath's existing marriage.