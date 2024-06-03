GMCH Doctor Files FIR Against Husband for Bigamy and Dowry Harassment

A doctor at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), has lodged a formal complaint against her husband, Dr. Mridu Paban Nath, alleging severe physical and mental harassment related to dowry demands and bigamy.
The victim identified as Dr. Malavika Barman, in her statement, revealed that she married Dr. Nath on October 19, 2008, and they have a 14-year-old daughter, Shaivi Shiv. Despite their long-standing marriage, Dr. Nath has allegedly subjected her to ongoing abuse, both physical and mental, demanding dowry and substantial sums of money.
Dr. Barman claims that under pressure, she financed the purchase of two flats in the Manisha High Apartment complex in Rukminigaon, Guwahati. However, Dr. Nath has since taken sole possession of the properties, preventing her from entering the premises.
Dr. Barman has taken legal action, filing for divorce on April 25, 2019 (F.C. Civil Case No. 365/2019), and seeking maintenance for their daughter under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (F.C. Criminal Case No. 489/2019). Additionally, she has lodged a complaint under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 (Misc. D.V. Case No. 55/2018). These cases are currently pending in the courts of Kamrup (Metro) district, with hearings scheduled for June 4 and July 2, 2024.
The situation took a further distressing turn when Dr. Barman discovered that Dr. Nath married another woman namely Rimpy Barua, daughter of Late Deepak Barua of Digboi on May 24, 2024, while their divorce case is still pending.
The marriage was allegedly solemnized at Sankat Mochan Sewa Ashram in Amingaon, Kamrup, with Ms. Barua fully aware of Dr. Nath's existing marriage.
Dr. Barman has accused Dr. Nath and his present wife Rimpy Barua of bigamy, cheating, dowry harassment, and illegal occupation of the flats. She has called for strict legal action against both individuals.
It is to be noted that Dr. Nath, an Associate Professor at Diphu Medical College & Hospital and CEO of Hayat Superspeciality Hospital since May 1, 2024, also holds significant shares in several medical establishments, including Midland Hospital, JNSM Polyclinic, and Sunvalley Hospitals.
Despite his professional success, Dr. Nath hails from a modest background, with his father, Mr. Minaram Nath, a retired BSF employee now working as a farmer.
Meanwhile, the case has drawn the attention of state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, who has assured a thorough and stringent investigation into the matter.
This developing story highlights serious allegations of domestic abuse, financial exploitation, and bigamy within a reputed medical professional's family, calling into question the ethical standards upheld by individuals in the medical community.