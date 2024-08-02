GMCH Hikes Prices Of Medical Tests

State-funded Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), established to provide low-cost healthcare services and cater largely to the poorer section of society, has announced a price-hike in a total of 107 clinical test available there. Along with the registration fees, the price of several tests saw a nearly 100 per cent rise.
However, GMCH Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma said that the prices were re-adjusted based on market rates and the new prices are still lower than what one has to pay for the same test at other establishments.
Stating that this is the first price hike announced by GMCH in 22 years, Dr Sarma said, “This is the first time since 2002 that we have raised the prices of tests at GMCH, that is, after 22 years. However, the prices at GMCH are still much lower compared to outside.”
“85 per cent of the patients here are Ayushman card holders. They are availing free treatment through PMJAY. Moreover, 10 per cent of the patients admitted here are government servants, and even their treatment costs are reimbursed by the government,” he added.
On a daily basis, several thousand patients arrive at the hospital for their healthcare needs. Even though the state government has set up medical colleges in various districts, the quality of services at GMCH attracts patients from all over Assam. As such, the hike in prices at GMCH may act as a deterrent for these patients looking for low-cost healthcare facilities.
Notably, registration fee for new patients and the per day bed charge went up from Rs 10 each earlier, to Rs 20 – a 100 per cent hike. Apart from that, all of the biochemistry tests available at GMCH saw nearly 20 per cent hikes – some even more. This includes hikes in clinical tests for liver, kidney, protein, alcohol, uric acid and more.
Thyroid tests which earlier cost Rs 600, has now gone up to Rs 800. D-Dimer test, which earlier cost Rs 750, will now be costing patients Rs 1,200. Similarly, the price of Folate test went up from Rs 300 to Rs 900 – a 200 per cent hike. Another instance was the hike for Iron Profile tests, which earlier cost Rs 660 and will now be costing Rs 1,100.
Notably, it has been decided to increase the various test fees of the other departments in the coming time. It has also been decided to increase the fees of various tests not only in GMCH but in other government hospitals in the state.