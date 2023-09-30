GMCH is Now Ready for Cadaveric Renal Transplant: Superintendent Abhijit Sarma

A Continuing Medical Education (CME) on deceased organ donation was organised by the Department of Nephrology, Urology and ROTTO in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday.
The CME was inaugurated by Siddharth Singh, Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.
Principal of GMCH, Dr AC Baishya welcomed the gathering, Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma spoke on the importance of deceased organ donation and Dr Swarnalatha Guditi, Professor & Head of Nephrology, NIMS Hyderabad was the guest speaker who elaborated the salient features, formation, initiation, training and sustenance of the deceased organ donation program.
“GMCH is now ready for cadaveric renal transplant. Very soon first deceased kidney transplant will happen in GMCH,” said Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma while speaking at the event.
Meanwhile, the Professor and Head of Nephrology, Dr Manjuri Sharma spoke on Introduction to cadaveric transformation and Dr Sasanka Kr Baruah, Professor and Head of Urology delivered a talk on organ retrieval.
Besides the faculties and students of GMCH, this CME was also attended by doctors and members of many private hospitals of Guwahati.