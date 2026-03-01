GMCH Mother and Child Hospital to Open for Public Tomorrow

The newly inaugurated 832-bed Mother and Child Hospital at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will commence operations from 8 am on Monday, March 2, in Guwahati. The dedicated facility will take over all maternal and paediatric healthcare services from the existing complex, marking a major expansion of specialised healthcare infrastructure at GMCH.

While maternity and child health departments shift to the new wing, other medical services will continue functioning from the old hospital complex.

Facilities of New Wing

The new hospital houses a total of 832 beds, including 462 general ward beds. A key feature is the 152-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), designed to provide advanced neonatal support.

The facility also includes 38 treatment rooms, 17 pre- and post-operative beds, 20 high- and low-risk dependency beds, and a 15-bed triage unit catering to both paediatric and obstetric cases. In addition, a dedicated Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre has been set up to offer comprehensive and specialised care for mothers and infants.

Staffing, Healthcare Impact

To support maternal and paediatric services, the hospital will deploy 258 specially trained nurses. The expansion is expected to significantly strengthen maternal and neonatal care delivery in Assam.

The commissioning of the exclusive Mother and Child Hospital wing is being viewed as a major step towards improving safe motherhood outcomes and ensuring healthier childhood care across the state.