GMCH Nurse Held For Defaming Woman On Social Media

A nurse from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was detained by Dispur police for allegedly spreading false and defamatory information about a woman in a WhatsApp group. The accused, identified as Papori Saikia, is an ICU in-charge at GMCH.
The situation escalated when Saikia made baseless accusations against the woman, claiming she was involved in immoral activities and served jail time for it, which severely tarnished her reputation. The false narratives disseminated through the group subjected the woman to societal humiliation, putting her in a vulnerable position.
The victim, after enduring this defamatory onslaught, sought justice by filing a formal complaint at the Dispur police station. Based on her allegations, the police took swift action, resulting in the apprehension of Saikia.
She said, "There are baseless rumours about me being involved in prostitution that have been concocted by her and spread. I have been severely impacted as I cannot go out of my home. I am a married woman and such things affect my personal life. She being a nurse at GMCH, an educated woman, should have confronted me if she had any problems with me. I approached the Dispur police and they have taken action."
Authorities have registered a case against the nurse under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 296/356(2)/79, and the Information Technology Act, Section 67, under FIR number 1192/2024.