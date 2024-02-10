GNRC Hospital Reaffirms Commitment To 'Health For All, Smiles For All'

GNRC Hospital Sixmile, always believes in the evidence based practice and knowledge for patient's care. To maintain the quality care as per NABH (National Accredited Board for Hospital and Health Care Providers) standard, various quality indicators are monitored by quality Department of the hospital on a regular basis which helps in the desired health outcome to the patients. Also the hospital staff has been trained on a regular basis as per the Standard and objective elements of the NABH (National Accredited Board for Hospital and Health Care Providers). The goal is to offer proper and quality care, safety, neat and clean environment to patients and attendants as well as the hospital staff. GNRC hospitals launched its 24 hours free Emergency Services in July 2014 which has benefited around 31 thousand individuals. From 2008, February till date total number of MRI performed were 65,016 and CT scan 104,837, total number of surgeries performed 30,000 till 31 Jan 2024. From 19 February 2011 GNRC Comprehensive Epilepsy Care Unit, at Sixmile has treated over 22,076 Patients at an affordable cost.