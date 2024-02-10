GNRC Hospital Reaffirms Commitment To 'Health For All, Smiles For All'

GNRC, the first super-speciality hospital in North East India, observed the 17 anniversary of its second facility established to care for the community, at the NEDFI Convention Centre, today. To commemorate the occasion, Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah, Founder, Affordable Health Mission and Group of GNRC Hospitals, highlighted the steps taken by the team to address the multi-dimensional challenge of providing quality healthcare-combining human intent, equitable practices and building trust and maintaining the tradition of providing quality health care in a most sensitive, personal and caring manner at times of their need. GNRC Hospital, Sixmile earns the faith and trust of our patients, public, medical professionals and the government by ensuring that all our transactions and communication are based on transparency, honesty and truthfulness and by upgrading technology and improving the capabilities of each employee continuously. He also welcomed and felicitated Guests of Honour-Dr. Sanjive Narain, Chairman cum Managing Director, AM Television Pvt Limited, Mr. Kaushik Deka Executive Editor, India Today Magazine Editor, India Today NE. Mr. Nitumoni Saikia Editor In Chief Pratidin Time.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah, said: "I would like to express my gratitude to our employees and the media for their significant contribution in helping GNRC progress towards its mission. Socio economic development of a society is dependent on the health of the community. We at GNRC commemorate our Foundation Day with the resolution to rest and celebrate only when we have progressed substantially to fulfil our motto of: 'Health for All, Smiles for All'."
This is the time to focus our attention to preventive healthcare to keep the society healthy and disease-free. GNRC is working relentlessly on Preventive Healthcare with the extremely enthusiastic and dedicated Swasthymitras across the state under a very promising and unique model-GNRC Affordable Health Mission."
GNRC Hospital Sixmile, always believes in the evidence based practice and knowledge for patient's care. To maintain the quality care as per NABH (National Accredited Board for Hospital and Health Care Providers) standard, various quality indicators are monitored by quality Department of the hospital on a regular basis which helps in the desired health outcome to the patients. Also the hospital staff has been trained on a regular basis as per the Standard and objective elements of the NABH (National Accredited Board for Hospital and Health Care Providers). The goal is to offer proper and quality care, safety, neat and clean environment to patients and attendants as well as the hospital staff. GNRC hospitals launched its 24 hours free Emergency Services in July 2014 which has benefited around 31 thousand individuals. From 2008, February till date total number of MRI performed were 65,016 and CT scan 104,837, total number of surgeries performed 30,000 till 31 Jan 2024. From 19 February 2011 GNRC Comprehensive Epilepsy Care Unit, at Sixmile has treated over 22,076 Patients at an affordable cost.
Dr. Mainular Rahman, Chief Operating Officer of GNRC Hospital, Sixmile said, GNRC Hospital, Sixmile, "proudly celebrated its 17 foundation day serving of the community with exceptional healthcare. As a chief operating officer, I am incredibly honoured to reflect on our journey and shared our continued commitment to delivering compassionate, life changing care. Looking ahead, we are excited to embark on the next chapter of our journey. We are committed to expanding services, building new facilities, new technologies, enhancing patient experience etc".
Concluding the event, Dr. Prasenjit Deka, Department Neurology, GNRC Sixmile, said: "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all my colleagues, the media fraternity in Assam and every member of the community for helping us to proceed towards our vision. This journey would not have been possible without the dedication and continuous efforts put by the entire GNRC family."