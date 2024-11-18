Gold Price in Guwahati Today

Gold holds significant cultural and investment value in Guwahati, a city with a strong tradition of gold jewelry and ornaments. Whether for weddings, festivals, or as a hedge against inflation, gold remains a sought-after commodity in the region.

Current Gold Rates in Guwahati Today

22 Karat Gold (Standard): ₹ 7,245 per gram

24 Karat Gold (Pure): ₹ 7,607 per gram

Prices have seen minor fluctuations due to global market trends and local demand, making it an ideal time for those considering investment or purchase​.

Gold Price Trends in Guwahati

Gold prices in Guwahati have shown consistent movement in the last 10 days:

22K Gold: Prices varied from ₹74,450 to ₹72,450 per 10 grams​.

24K Gold: Prices dropped from ₹78,170 to ₹76,070 per 10 grams.

Disclaimer: The information provided on this site is for general informational purposes only and is subject to change based on market conditions. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, no guarantees or warranties are provided regarding the completeness or reliability of the data. This content is not intended to serve as financial or investment advice. Users are advised to verify details independently, and we disclaim any liability for losses or damages arising from reliance on the data presented here.

Updated On - 19 Nov 2024

Factors Influencing Gold Prices

Global Market Trends: Changes in the international gold market significantly affect local prices. Currency Fluctuations: The strength of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar impacts gold import costs. Festive and Wedding Seasons: Higher demand during celebrations often leads to price surges. Investment Demand: Gold’s role as a secure investment drives its value.

Types of Gold Available

22 Karat Gold: Contains 91.6% gold, ideal for jewelry due to its durability.

24 Karat Gold: 99.9% pure, preferred for investments like coins and bars.

Tips for Gold Buyers in Guwahati

Check Hallmarking: Ensure the gold is BIS-hallmarked for authenticity. Understand Purity Levels: Opt for 22K for ornaments and 24K for investments. Track Prices: Regularly monitor price trends for better purchasing decisions. Trusted Jewelers: Purchase from reputable stores to avoid counterfeit products.

Conclusion

Gold continues to be a prized asset in Guwahati, blending cultural significance with financial security. With current prices and market conditions, buyers and investors have a promising opportunity to explore the gold market. Whether you're shopping for an upcoming celebration or adding to your investment portfolio, staying informed is key.