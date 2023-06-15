Govt Has Played Pivotal Role In NEP Implementation In Assam, Says CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Government has played a pivotal and distinctive role in the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Assam.
The Assam Administrative Staff College on Thursday hosted a conclave on the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 in Guwahati’s Khanapara.
The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who actively participated in the event.
CM Sarma delivered a captivating speech, highlighting the government's pivotal role in the successful execution of the NEP.
The Chief Minister expressed his delight at the significant progress made in implementing the NEP in the state.
CM Sarma said, “We have witnessed significant advancements and notable strides in the education sector. I want to credit the emphasis placed on education following Governor Kataria’s assumption of office.”
Recognizing the vital role of universities, CM Sarma stressed their importance in achieving the goals outlined in the NEP. He also acknowledged the significance of colleges in the educational landscape.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister set an ambitious target for Assam, stating that the state must strive to be ranked among the top 100 leading universities in the country. He emphasized that Assam has made considerable strides in the field of education, surpassing its previous achievements.
Expressing his visionary aspirations, CM Sarma said, “I envision Assam not merely as an educational hub for the North East but as a distinguished center for education encompassing Eastern India and the entire nation of Bharat. To achieve this, it is imperative that at least 50% of our universities secure a position in the top 100 rankings."
CM Sarma further acknowledged the need for the central university in Assam to compete with prestigious institutions outside the state. This statement underlined the government's commitment to fostering excellence and ensuring that Assam's educational institutions are at par with the best in the nation.
The conclave provided a platform for meaningful discussions and strategic planning to further enhance the implementation of the NEP in Assam. The event concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and determination to elevate the state's educational landscape to new heights.