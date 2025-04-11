Green Chapter Foundation & ADBU Collaborate to Address Air Quality Crisis

The Green Chapter Foundation (GCF), an environmental NGO, and Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU), Guwahati, in collaboration with the Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA), organized a one-day workshop on 'Air Pollution and Right to Breathe Clean Air' at the university’s auditorium in Tepesia.

Advertisment

The inaugural session was chaired by ADBU Vice-Chancellor Fr (Dr) Jose Palely, who emphasized the timeliness of the workshop, citing a recent survey that identified Byrnihat, located on the Assam-Meghalaya border, as the most polluted city in the world. He stressed the need for collective efforts to foster a transformative mindset towards environmental conservation.

The Chief Guest Dr. Arup Kumar Mishra, Chairman, Pollution Control Board, Assam stated that the Central Government is taking up many schemes for the communities to participate in the pollution control process. He pointed out that Byrnihat’s severe air pollution is largely due to the concentration of coke and cement industries. PCBA is actively monitoring air quality and implementing corrective measures against major polluters. Dr. Mishra also urged the strengthening of eco-clubs and NGO participation to promote environmentally friendly behavior and encourage students to become ‘Pro Planet People'.

The technical session featured prominent speakers addressing various aspects of air pollution. Prof. Krishna Gopal Bhattacharyya spoke on the global environmental crisis and its impact on human health, noting that air pollution was responsible for 8.1 million deaths worldwide in 2021, making it the second leading cause of death after high blood pressure. He emphasized the emerging international recognition of the Right to Breathe Clean Air (RBCA) as a fundamental human right, akin to the right to clean water. He also highlighted Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.9, which aims to protect human health from air pollution-related diseases and mortality. Indian cities are among the major cities that are ranked as most globally polluted.

Dr. Rajeeb Goswami from GCF elaborated on the natural and human-induced causes of air pollution, its health impacts, and the importance of constant monitoring to mitigate its effects. Dr. Sanchayita Rajkhowa from Haflong Government College discussed the role of advanced technologies, such as surfactants in air pollution control. She explained how surfactants, used in wet scrubbers and electrostatic precipitators, enhance the removal efficiency of fine particulates and gaseous pollutants, offering more effective and eco-friendly solutions.

Dr. Subhashis Roy of ADBU addressed the alarming rise in pollution due to rapid population growth and urbanization. He underscored the urgent need for innovative solutions, including renewable energy resources, green technology, biofuels, electric vehicles, carbon capture technologies, AI-driven emission reduction strategies, and smart air monitoring systems.

Legal perspectives were presented by Advocate Anjulina Deb Choudhury of the Gauhati High Court, who emphasized the constitutional and legal provisions ensuring the right to clean air. She referenced the July 2022 United Nations General Assembly resolution that declared access to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment as a universal human right. In India, the right to clean air has been recognized under Article 21 of the Constitution as part of the right to life, forming the basis for several environmental protection legislations.

As part of the event, PCBA showcased advanced instruments for measuring air and noise pollution and demonstrated waste management techniques to ADBU students. A souvenir featuring technical articles on air pollution and the right to breathe clean air, contributed by experts from universities, engineering colleges, PCBA, and GCF, was released during the inaugural session. The workshop, supported by Oil India Ltd. (OIL) and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. (NRL), brought together stakeholders, planners, regulators, and scientists to discuss and devise effective strategies to combat air pollution.