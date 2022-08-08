GRP Recover 33 Stolen ATM Cards, Arrest 2 From Guwahati Railway Station

Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two ATM fraudsters and seized several stolen ATM cards from them at the railway station in Guwahati on Monday.

According to reports, the two fraudsters were coming from Dimapur in Nagaland and were headed to Lucknow. They were held at Guwahati Railway Station where they had arrived in Rajdhani Express.

The two fraudsters have been identified as Om Singh and Vinay Kumar. Police recovered as many as 33 stolen ATM cards from them, 22 from Singh and 11 from Kumar.

Meanwhile, police also recovered 120 bundles of illegal Burmese cigarettes in a separate operation there, officials informed.

Another smuggler, identified as Wasim Khan, was held along with the foreign cigarette consignment.

Officials informed that Khan is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhagpat. He was travelling in the same train and was arrested from it, they added.