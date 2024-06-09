Guwahati News

GRP Seizes 6,000 Yaba Tablets from Train Passenger at Guwahati Railway Station

Acting on confidential information, the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel acted on confidential information and seized 6,000 Yaba tablets from a passenger aboard the Deoghar Weekly Express (Train no. 15626) at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday.

The seizure included 30 packets, each containing 200 tablets.

One individual, Golap Hussain, a 33-year-old resident of Beimara village in Sonamura, West Tripura, Tripura, was arrested in connection to the case.

Hussain was traveling from Agartala to New Cooch Bihar, West Bengal.

According to GRP sources, the check was conducted at Platform no. 04 of Guwahati Railway Station around 2 pm today.

