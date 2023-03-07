GRP Seizes Gold Worth Lakhs at Guwahati Railway Station; One Held

In yet another haul, the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday seized a large amount of gold at Guwahati Railway Station.

One person, identified as Sampat Rao, was arrested in connection to the seizure.

Around 320 grams of gold was seized from the suspected smuggler at the railway station.

Sources said that the individual was apprehended based on suspicion and specific inputs.

It is learned that the gold was being smuggled to the national capital from Agartala but was intercepted in Guwahati.

The estimated cost of the seized gold is said to be Rs 20 lakh.

Last month, city police apprehended two individuals in possession of a large amount of gold at Guwahati railway station.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of police led by OC Prosenjit Das conducted an operation and nabbed the duo from Tezwas Express train at the railway station.

The gold, weighing 1 kg and 3 grams, was recovered from inside a packet that was in the duo’s possession.

The estimated cost of the seized gold is said to be around Rs 60 lakh.

The duo had planned to transport the gold to Delhi from Manipur in a bid to sell but was intercepted in Guwahati by alert cops.