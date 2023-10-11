GU Hosts Workshop & Film Screening on Gender-Based Violence in South Asia

Furthermore, the special film edition of GU Times, a community newspaper by the Department of Communication and Journalism was inaugurated by Dr. Ranjan Kakati, Director, Students’ Welfare, Gauhati University. He addressed the students and delivered a speech, and also congratulated the editors of the issue Debashish Deka, Mriduljyoti Nath, and Arup Das. Dr. Bishnu Saikia and Nishanta Sharma, the Teaching faculties of the Department were also present on the occasion.