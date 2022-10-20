GU PGSU Election Results Declared | Check the Winners List

The general election results of Post Graduate Students’ Union of Gauhati University for the term 2022-2023 were declared on Thursday.

The following is the complete list of candidates who were elected:

President- Kashyap Kalyan Gogoi

Vice President- Niranjan Borah

General Secretary- Punyabrat Dutta

Assistant General Secretary- Dalbir Singh

Literary Secretary- Sourav Deuri

Debate and Symposia Secretary- Dubari Kashyap

Major Games Secretary- Biswajit Daimary

Minor Games Secretary- Manjil Saikia

Sports Secretary- Habel Boro

Girl’s Common Room Secretary- Mousumi Ojah

Gymnasium Secretary- Probhu Boro

Social Service Secretary- Md. Fojail Ahmed Laskar

The Music Secretary final result is put on hold as the total number of votes received by both candidates are tie.

The polling began on Wednesday from 9 am to 3 pm.

Out of 3980 voters, 2320 casted their votes. The total voting percentage was 58.29 percent.

A total of 22 candidates contested in the elections for 10 portfolios.

Meanwhile, the election for the posts of Cultural Secretary and Boy's Common Room Secretary was postponed following an order from the Kamrup Metropolitan district Munsiff Court dated October 17.