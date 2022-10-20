GU PGSU Election Results Declared | Check the Winners List

The general election results of Post Graduate Students’ Union of Gauhati University for the term 2022-2023 were declared on Thursday.
The following is the complete list of candidates who were elected:
President- Kashyap Kalyan Gogoi
Vice President- Niranjan Borah
General Secretary- Punyabrat Dutta
Assistant General Secretary- Dalbir Singh
Literary Secretary- Sourav Deuri
Debate and Symposia Secretary- Dubari Kashyap
Major Games Secretary- Biswajit Daimary
Minor Games Secretary- Manjil Saikia
Sports Secretary- Habel Boro
Girl’s Common Room Secretary- Mousumi Ojah
Gymnasium Secretary- Probhu Boro
Social Service Secretary- Md. Fojail Ahmed Laskar
The Music Secretary final result is put on hold as the total number of votes received by both candidates are tie.
The polling began on Wednesday from 9 am to 3 pm.
Out of 3980 voters, 2320 casted their votes. The total voting percentage was 58.29 percent.
A total of 22 candidates contested in the elections for 10 portfolios.
Meanwhile, the election for the posts of Cultural Secretary and Boy's Common Room Secretary was postponed following an order from the Kamrup Metropolitan district Munsiff Court dated October 17.