GU: Science Communicators’ Brainstorm Over Improving Activities in NE

Science communicators from across the country converged at Gauhati University (GU) to brainstorm over issues relating to promotion and extension of science communication in Northeast region, identify the challenges ahead and prepare a roadmap to meet them.

In seven sessions spread over the two days conference on Thursday and Friday, speakers shared their experiences and perspectives on disseminating scientific knowledge and building scientific temper among the people.

Earlier inaugurating the conference on Thursday, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University Prof. P J Handique stressed upon removing the gap between science and common people.

Calling for greater efforts towards building scientific temper in society, he said, “People nowadays use mobile phones and various devices which are the products of science and technology, yet they do not properly understand the science underlying them”.

The meet was organized jointly by Vigyan Prsasar, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. Of India and Department of Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University in association with Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA), as part of Vigyan Prasar’s countrywide thrust to broaden the base of scientific knowledge in Indian languages for widespread consumption by intended target groups.

Earlier in his welcome address, Dr. Nakul Parashar, Director, Vigyan Prasar said that scientists and media practitioners need an effective bridge between them, so that scientists can correctly and clearly communicate to the people what they are doing. In this context, he pointed out that Vigyan Prasar is expanding its science communication, promotion and extension (SCoPE) activities in various Indian languages, because learning science is most effective in one’s mother tongue.

Stating the objectives of the conference, Dr. Kinkini Dasgupta Mishra, Scientist F, Vigyan Prasar said that the conference will help to develop an effective communication strategy in different languages of NE region to disseminate scientific knowledge.

Dr. Jaideep Baruah, Director, Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC), emphasized upon developing proper scientific terminologies in various languages of the region so that publication as part of SCoPE activities in these languages become meaningful and productive.

Prof. Arup Kumar Mishra, Chairman, PCBA said that while students are the main strength to ensure the future of science communication, they must first learn to work in groups because scientific projects nowadays are vast collaborative efforts. Dr. Bibhash Choudhury, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Gauhati University lauded the untiring and invisible work of science communicators in transferring actual scientific knowledge to various communities in the region as well as in removing miscommunication.

In the inauguration ceremony, two books; ‘Packaging science for public interest’ edited by Nakul Parashar, Nimish Kapoor and Sumita Mukherjee and ‘Muthimanthaye Mulakammu’ published by Vigyan Prasar and a compendium of articles from regional SCoPE magazines were released. A no. of posters in Assamese depicting scientific mindset was also released.