GU Set To Implement NEP 2020-Based Courses From August

To discuss the matters pertaining to the successful implementation of The Four Year Under Graduate Program (GU-FYUGP), a meeting of the principals of provincialized colleges of Gauhati University will be held on 22/05/2023.

The approved Regulations of FYUGP of Gauhati University clearly mentioned that in line of NEP 2020, there will be options for multiple entries/exits, a Certificate or a Diploma or Degree with or without Major or a Degree (Honours) or a Degree (Honours) with Research at various levels in all affiliated colleges under Gauhati University and at Gauhati University campus.