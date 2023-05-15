GU Set To Implement NEP 2020-Based Courses From August

Gauhati University is all set to implement NEP 2020-based courses from the Academic Session 2023-24, starting from August 2023. The Four Year Under Graduate Program (GU-FYUGP) is being implemented in the University campus and all affiliated colleges of Gauhati University from the Academic Session 2023-24.
GU-FYUGP will offer two types of degrees — (a) Bachelor’s Degree in a Stream and (b) Bachelor’s Degree in a Discipline. Stream-wise, GU will offer 39 Bachelor’s Degrees and on various disciplines, GU will offer 28 standalone degree including Bachelor’s Degree in Vocational Studies. The matter regarding approval of syllabi for the Four-Year Undergradute Programme (FYUGP) in line of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was discussed and deliberated in various Committees/ forums of the University and was also approved by the Academic Council under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Gauhati University in which Professors of the Gauhati University and representatives of Principals and teachers of affiliated Colleges of Gauhati University were also present.
To discuss the matters pertaining to the successful implementation of The Four Year Under Graduate Program (GU-FYUGP), a meeting of the principals of provincialized colleges of Gauhati University will be held on 22/05/2023.
The approved Regulations of FYUGP of Gauhati University clearly mentioned that in line of NEP 2020, there will be options for multiple entries/exits, a Certificate or a Diploma or Degree with or without Major or a Degree (Honours) or a Degree (Honours) with Research at various levels in all affiliated colleges under Gauhati University and at Gauhati University campus.
In a press release, The Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique informed that GU is also ready to start the FYUGP at its campus in Jalukbari from August 2023 and a new building exclusively for FYUGP named as NEP Facilitation Centre is ready to start the classes of the new batches. It is expected that GU will start the FYUGP at the campus in Arts streams with a maximum of 200 students, in Science streams with a maximum of 200 students, in Applied Sciences with a maximum of 30 students, and in Integrated B. Com with a maximum 70 students.
All details of the FYUGP course structure and syllabi details will be available online through the GU websites, especially through a dedicated NEP portal at https://nep.gauhati.ac.in. There is also a provision of a feedback system in the portal where students can get their queries answered.