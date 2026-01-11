Gurukul Grammar Students Bag 2nd Position at ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ National Finals 2025

The Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) Assam Prant is proud to announce that the Junior Group team from Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School has secured the Second Position in the prestigious All India Bharat Ko Jano Competition 2025 held in Pune.

Bharat Vikas Parishad, a service-cum-sanskar oriented, non-political, socio-cultural voluntary organization, is dedicated to the development and growth of India in all fields of human endeavor. By promoting patriotism, national unity, and integrity, the Parishad works to build a strong, value-driven society. This mission is exemplified through their flagship ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ competition, an annual initiative designed to foster national integration and character-building among youth.

Representing the North East Region, the duo of Pinakjyoti Mishra and Trinabh Kashyap demonstrated exceptional intellectual caliber and confidence at the national finals. By exploring India’s vast history, geography, and diverse cultural heritage, these students have showcased the depth of talent and cultural awareness present in the Assam Prant.

On this auspicious occasion, Dr Kishore Kumar Baruah, Prantiya President, and Nirmal Kanti Dey, Prantiya General Secretary of BVP Assam Prant, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the winners.

"This victory is not just for the school, but for the entire Assam Prant," the leaders stated in a joint message. "It reaffirms our mission of empowering the youth with traditional values and modern knowledge, ensuring they grow into socially conscious citizens. We express our deepest gratitude to the mentors and parents who guided these young achievers to success."

This national recognition reinforces BVP’s vision of empowering the next generation to instill a profound sense of pride and social responsibility towards the nation.