Guwahati: 1 Arrested From Barpeta In Trimurty Hotel Death Case

Guwahati Police on Thursday nabbed a suspect in connection with the case pertaining to the recovery of a woman’s body from the room of a hotel in the city.
This comes after a woman was found dead inside her room in the Trimurty International Hotel in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area on Wednesday. As per reports, Paltan Bazar Police arrested one Babul Ahmed in the matter.
Officials informed that Babul Ahmed was arrested from Assam's Barpeta district.
It may be noted that the body of the deceased, identified as Jinti Bayan Choudhury, a resident of Ambarihaat in Assam’s Barpeta, was found under mysterious circumstances at a room in the hotel in Guwahati.
It has come to the fore that Jinti had reportedly booked a room in the hotel two days before the incident. Paltan Bazaar Police arrived at the hotel where the incident took place and lodged a case in the matter. An investigation was initiated into the case soon after.
