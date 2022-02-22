Guwahati: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Road Accident at Kamakhya Gate

In a tragic accident at Kamakhya Gate in Guwahati, one died and three others were injured as Ford Endeavour rams over an Alto car and a bullet bike.

According to reports, the injured persons were rushed to the hospital where one was declared dead.

Following the incident, heated situation arises in the area after some youths assaulted a traffic constable.

Reports stated that the traffic constable interrupted while some youths came to assault the driver of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, top officials of Guwahati police arrived at the accident spot. Security personnel have been deployed in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Prashanta Saxena of Noonmati while the injured are Jyotirmoy Kumar Das, Munomu Talukdar and Dipankar Das.