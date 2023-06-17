Guwahati: 1 Killed After Guard Wall Collapses On Sweet Factory In Dhirenpara

A guard wall collapsed on a sweets-making factory in Guwahati's Dhirenpara resulting in the death of a person on Thursday.
Due to incessant rains over the last few days in Guwahati, the guard wall came crashing down on the small business unit that made sweets situated at Sonali Path in the Dhirenpara locality.
Initially, it was reported that a person was buried under the rubble. Local police soon arrived at the spot along with a team of SDRF personnel and initiated the rescue operations.
Upon removing the rubble and clearing out the area, officials found the person dead. The body was recovered and sent for further procedures.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the deceased was a sweets seller and was working at the time of the incident. He was identified as one Mukhtar Ali and was buried under the rubble resulting in his tragic death.
Earlier, a 17-year-old student was killed while another sustained severe injuries after a concrete wall of a madrassa collapsed on them in Jogighopa under Assam’s Bongaigaon district last month.
The incident was reported at Darul Alam Madrassa in Balapara area where a concrete wall collapsed injuring both of them critically.
Following the incident, they were immediately rushed to Goalpara Civil Hospital, however, were later shifted to a private hospital in Guwahati for advanced treatment.
Unfortunately, one of the students, identified as Rabiul Islam, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.