Guwahati: 1 Lakh Yaba Tablets Seized, 4 Persons Arrested

In a massive operation launched by the Guwahati Police, 1 lakh Yaba tablets were seized and four smugglers were arrested on Thursday.

According to police reports, the drugs were smuggled from neighbouring state Manipur to neighbouring country Bangladesh. Based on specific information, the police intercepted the vehicle. The tablets were seized from secret chambers made in the dumper to transport the illegal tablets.

The seized drugs have a market value of Rs 6 crores.

The arrested persons have been identified as Islamuddin, Mohammad Aboi and Salil Ahmed hailing from Manipur. Another arrested person has been identified as Abbas Ali who hails from Bihar.

Meanwhile, the police is currently interrogating the arrested persons. Further investigation is underway into the case.