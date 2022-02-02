Guwahati: 1108 Passengers Infected with COVID-19 at LGBI Airport Since January 1

The COVID-19 infection is still rampant at Lokopriya Gopinath Borjhar International (LGBI) Airport. A total of 78 travellers have been infected with the virus in the last one week while 1108 travellers were infected with the virus from January 1 to January 31.

Guwahati is the gateway to the Northeast and travelers from across the states of the region travel through Guwahati. According to an official source of the Airport, the cases have been reported from the travelers who travelled from outside the state with high number of cases.

“Although the numbers of passengers are less, the cases have been detected among the passengers travelling from outside the state. The flow of flights are the same but the numbers of travelers have reduced due to the pandemic,” the official said.

It may be mentioned that 9 cases have been detected in January 26 while 11 in January 27, 11 in January 28, 15 in January 29, 13 in January 30 , 7 in January 31 and 10 in February 1.

Notably, travelers who are fully vaccinated have been exempted from COVID test on arrival but still the cases have been reported in high numbers in the airport.

Assam on Tuesday reported 1,486 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 19,461. The positivity rate has reached to 4.00 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 2,632 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while 20 deaths were registered.

The new cases have been detected out of 37,180 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (343), Golaghat (88), Kamrup Rural (83), and Goalpara (63).