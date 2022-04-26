Guwahati: 15-Year-Old Domestic Help Pushed Off From Second Floor

In a shocker from Assam’s Guwahati, a 15-year-old domestic help was grievously injured after being allegedly pushed off from a second floor of a building by her employer.

As per reports, the incident took place on Monday at Jayanagar in Six mile area.

Her employer, one Banasree Sarkar, had been allegedly abusing the teenage girl for the last couple months. She also did not allow her to contact her parents despite her repeated requests.

The teenage girl, hailing from Hatigarh village in Udalguri district, sustained injuries to her hands, chest, back and neck.

She was rescued by locals and was rushed to a nearby private hospital. She was later shifted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Meanwhile, Basistha police arrested Banasree from her residence yesterday night based on a complaint filed by the victim girl’s father.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC and POSCO Act has been registered against the woman.

Basistha police on Monday night arrested employer Banasree Sarkar from her Jayanagar residence.

Reportedly, the girl was paid just Rs 1,000 so far even thought she had been working there since January 2022.

Also Read: New Credit Card Rules From July 1