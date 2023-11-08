Guwahati: 2 Bikers Injured In Accident At Dispur

Two youths sustained grave injuries in a tragic motorcycle accident in Guwahati on Tuesday night, reports emerged.
Initial reports stated that the motorcycle bearing registration numbers AS 01 EP 6507 was coming in at great speed and lost control going on to hit the divider near Dispur in Guwahati.
As a result of the collision, the both the riders on the motorcycle were thrown away. The motorcycle was badly damaged in the incident.
Meanwhile, one of the youths who was involved in the accident, was rushed to the nearby GNRC hospital with his condition said to be serious.
The other youth was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He is reportedly in better shape and is expected to make a full recovery.
It is unclear as of now whether the two were under the influence of alcohol, or a technical snag in the motorcycle led to the accident.
Soon after the accident, a team of Guwahati Traffic Police personnel reached the scene. They helped in shifting the injured to hospital.
Further details are awaited.